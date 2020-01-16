Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Hits New 12-Month High at $267.63

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $267.63 and last traded at $263.77, with a volume of 46902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.92.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.6303 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,452,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,561,000 after buying an additional 706,200 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,004,000 after buying an additional 315,137 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 776.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,478,000 after buying an additional 310,544 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 251,747 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,605,000 after buying an additional 106,036 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

