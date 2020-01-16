Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $147.61

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $147.61 and last traded at $147.61, with a volume of 2327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VAR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.34.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,145.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 270,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 35.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 417,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,805,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 54.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 16.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 50,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.