Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.76

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €45.76 ($53.21) and last traded at €45.52 ($52.93), with a volume of 18767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €45.72 ($53.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is €42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.82.

About Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

