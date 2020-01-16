Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $895.40

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 895.40 ($11.78) and last traded at GBX 892.90 ($11.75), with a volume of 503386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 878 ($11.55).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 842 ($11.08) to GBX 921 ($12.12) in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 774.75 ($10.19).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 850.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 755.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

