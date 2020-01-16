Aggreko (LON:AGK) Hits New 12-Month High at $869.40

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 869.40 ($11.44) and last traded at GBX 866.80 ($11.40), with a volume of 33233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 861 ($11.33).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGK shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 845.56 ($11.12).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 842.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 812.35.

In other news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total value of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

