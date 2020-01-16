NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.00

NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd (LON:NESF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 125.17 ($1.65), with a volume of 50069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.64).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48. The company has a market cap of $718.57 million and a PE ratio of 10.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.41%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

