Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.84

Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 86.84 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.13), with a volume of 152014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.14).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BREE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 83.75 ($1.10).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 67.29. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56.

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

