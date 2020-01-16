Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $336.00

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 336 ($4.42) and last traded at GBX 335.10 ($4.41), with a volume of 33758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 321.90 ($4.23).

The company has a market cap of $693.80 million and a P/E ratio of 10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 314.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 309.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

In other news, insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £12,800 ($16,837.67).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. It makes investments quoted companies, which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management, including sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

