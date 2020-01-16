Avast (LON:AVST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $520.00

Avast PLC (LON:AVST) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.84) and last traded at GBX 510 ($6.71), with a volume of 123190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 511.50 ($6.73).

AVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avast to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.04) target price (up previously from GBX 425 ($5.59)) on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Avast from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 477.67 ($6.28).

Get Avast alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 458.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 393.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 26.96.

In other Avast news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total value of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97). Also, insider Warren Finegold sold 284,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.84), for a total value of £1,262,105.52 ($1,660,228.26). In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,974,258 shares of company stock worth $821,440,552.

About Avast (LON:AVST)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.