Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.55

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.55 and last traded at $72.55, with a volume of 1587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

