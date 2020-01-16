Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.95

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

Several analysts recently commented on PEBO shares. ValuEngine cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $711.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $98,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,755.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,106 shares of company stock valued at $495,312. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

