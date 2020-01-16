Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.21

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.21 and last traded at $78.44, with a volume of 38340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

In related news, insider Robert W. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $588,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 220,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.