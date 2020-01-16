Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $144.00

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 143.50 ($1.89), with a volume of 487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.50 ($1.89).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.81. The company has a market capitalization of $531.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

