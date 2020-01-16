ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $216.60

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 216.60 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 214.20 ($2.82), with a volume of 10509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.40 ($2.82).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 171 ($2.25) target price (down previously from GBX 174 ($2.29)) on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 200.18 ($2.63).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 179.44.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.