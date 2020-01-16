Sartorius (ETR:SRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $197.00

Sartorius AG (ETR:SRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €197.00 ($229.07) and last traded at €196.00 ($227.91), with a volume of 277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €195.50 ($227.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of €174.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €164.08.

Sartorius Company Profile (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

