MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.43

Media coverage about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MGM Resorts International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

MGM opened at $33.09 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

