Gartner (NYSE:IT) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 3.43

News stories about Gartner (NYSE:IT) have trended very positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gartner earned a media sentiment score of 3.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE IT opened at $158.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.91 and a 200 day moving average of $150.09. Gartner has a 1 year low of $124.77 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gartner will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

In other Gartner news, EVP David K. Mcveigh sold 9,968 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $1,565,474.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,341.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David K. Mcveigh sold 2,516 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $395,842.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,844.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,070 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

