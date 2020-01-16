Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 124,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.50.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,152.56, for a total transaction of $578,585.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,171,830.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 78 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,174.21, for a total transaction of $91,588.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,351 shares in the company, valued at $39,161,077.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,910. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 12.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Markel by 53.7% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 3.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL opened at $1,170.36 on Thursday. Markel has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,216.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,141.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,138.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. Markel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel will post 40.25 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.