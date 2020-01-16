Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WIX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.93.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $141.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -322.66 and a beta of 1.41. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the third quarter worth $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 29.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

