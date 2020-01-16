ValuEngine Downgrades AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) to Buy

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ANGO has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $563.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.65.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,331.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AngioDynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 58,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Further Reading: FinTech

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.