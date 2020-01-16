ValuEngine Downgrades AAR (NYSE:AIR) to Sell

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. AAR has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.15.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $522,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,922.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $444,014.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,994,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,022,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in AAR by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 205,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 116,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 800.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,709,000 after buying an additional 106,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

