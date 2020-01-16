JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€24.50” Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €24.50 ($28.49) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GYC. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.62 ($27.46).

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €21.92 ($25.49) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €21.21 and its 200-day moving average is €20.69. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

