Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €90.00 by Barclays

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €90.00 ($104.65) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BAYN. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €79.94 ($92.95).

FRA:BAYN opened at €75.60 ($87.91) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €71.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.01. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: Green Investing

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ValuEngine Downgrades AAR to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades AAR to Sell
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€24.50” Price Target for Grand City Properties
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€24.50” Price Target for Grand City Properties
Bayer PT Set at €90.00 by Barclays
Bayer PT Set at €90.00 by Barclays
York Water Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
York Water Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
World Acceptance Upgraded at BidaskClub
World Acceptance Upgraded at BidaskClub
Universal Logistics Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Universal Logistics Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report