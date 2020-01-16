Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €90.00 by Barclays

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €90.00 ($104.65) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BAYN. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €79.94 ($92.95).

Get Bayer alerts:

FRA:BAYN opened at €75.60 ($87.91) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €71.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.01. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.