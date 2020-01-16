York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on YORW. ValuEngine cut York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

YORW opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.34 million, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.22. York Water has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $47.27.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 29.02%. Research analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in York Water by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in York Water by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in York Water by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in York Water by 160.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in York Water by 2,848.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

