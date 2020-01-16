World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

WRLD opened at $89.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 19.33 and a quick ratio of 19.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average is $120.06. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.26.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.63). World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in World Acceptance by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in World Acceptance by 26.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in World Acceptance by 57.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in World Acceptance by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in World Acceptance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

ValuEngine Downgrades AAR to Sell
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€24.50” Price Target for Grand City Properties
Bayer PT Set at €90.00 by Barclays
York Water Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
World Acceptance Upgraded at BidaskClub
Universal Logistics Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub
