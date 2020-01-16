Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ULH. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

ULH opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.05.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $375.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 29.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 33.7% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,201,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 143,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.