TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

TPIC opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $683.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.38 and a beta of 1.62.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $383.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in TPI Composites by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TPI Composites by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TPI Composites by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

