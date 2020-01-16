Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 57.16% and a negative net margin of 677.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tellurian by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 599.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 11,423.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

