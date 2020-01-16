Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Set at C$57.00 by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$57.00 target price on Metro (TSE:MRU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$55.25.

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$54.15 on Monday. Metro has a 1 year low of C$47.18 and a 1 year high of C$59.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$55.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.4000002 EPS for the current year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

