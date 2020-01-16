Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins raised shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.00.

Shares of SNC opened at C$31.56 on Monday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$15.47 and a 12-month high of C$48.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a PE ratio of -5.67.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.8670344 EPS for the current year.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

