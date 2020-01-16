MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTY. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on MTY Food Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

TSE MTY opened at C$58.89 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$51.61 and a 12 month high of C$71.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 20.36.

In other news, Director Murat Armutlu purchased 1,000 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$52.75 per share, with a total value of C$52,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,635,250.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

