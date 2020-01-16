Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.41.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$3.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.38. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$2.57 and a one year high of C$8.02. The firm has a market cap of $582.01 million and a P/E ratio of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$104.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.59, for a total transaction of C$53,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,610 shares in the company, valued at C$307,339.90.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

