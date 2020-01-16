Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) Price Target Cut to C$1.05 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.15 to C$1.05 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PONY. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial cut Painted Pony Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Painted Pony Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Painted Pony Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.35.

Shares of PONY opened at C$0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.72. Painted Pony Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.54 and a twelve month high of C$2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.36.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

