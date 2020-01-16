Scotiabank Boosts Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$1.50

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

SGY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$1.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.12. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$97.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

