Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at C$0.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -10.86. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$278.15 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.0692045 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

