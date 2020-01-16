TD Securities Increases Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Price Target to C$11.00

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at C$10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market cap of $245.20 million and a PE ratio of 11.91. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of C$9.19 and a 12-month high of C$10.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.76.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$138.46 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.6613187 earnings per share for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

