Canaccord Genuity Increases Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$8.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TOT. CIBC decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.
TOT opened at C$6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97.
In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 94,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$534,832.64. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,527,520. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 204,630 shares of company stock worth $1,161,885.
About Total Energy Services
Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.
