Canaccord Genuity Increases Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$8.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TOT. CIBC decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

TOT opened at C$6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$171.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 94,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$534,832.64. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,527,520. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 204,630 shares of company stock worth $1,161,885.

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

