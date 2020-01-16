Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$7.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of Whitecap Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$5.28 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$343.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.2994653 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

