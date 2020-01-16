Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.75.

TSE:TIH opened at C$70.75 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$56.19 and a 1-year high of C$71.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$975.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$959.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 3.932223 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.10, for a total value of C$364,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$145,107. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 600 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.01, for a total transaction of C$42,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$483,069. Insiders sold 6,143 shares of company stock worth $430,772 in the last three months.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

