Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Five Below Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price target on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

FIVE stock opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. Five Below has a 52 week low of $95.52 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.89 and its 200 day moving average is $123.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1,792.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 268,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,216,000 after purchasing an additional 254,242 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,267,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 98,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,374,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.