Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for MEDNAX in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MD. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSE:MD opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at $247,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 20.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,001,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,736,000 after buying an additional 515,286 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 96.9% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,383,000 after buying an additional 1,353,111 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 86.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 812,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 143,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

