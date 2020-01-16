FY2020 Earnings Estimate for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.45 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. UDR’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.55.

UDR stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.37. UDR has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in UDR by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in UDR by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 145,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for MEDNAX Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for MEDNAX Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for UDR, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for UDR, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica inc. Issued By William Blair
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica inc. Issued By William Blair
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Cogeco Communications Inc Issued By National Bank Financial
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Cogeco Communications Inc Issued By National Bank Financial
Cormark Weighs in on Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Cormark Weighs in on Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc Reduced by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report