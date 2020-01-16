FY2020 Earnings Estimate for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Issued By Capital One Financial

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.45 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. UDR’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.55.

UDR stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.37. UDR has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in UDR by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in UDR by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 145,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

