FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By William Blair

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.81. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $243.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $247.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $211,310,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after buying an additional 990,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,813,552,000 after buying an additional 519,269 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 144.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,719,000 after buying an additional 424,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,490,000 after purchasing an additional 416,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

