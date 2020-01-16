FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Issued By National Bank Financial

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a report released on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $7.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.51. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$583.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$572.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$110.25.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$102.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$72.32 and a 1-year high of C$120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total transaction of C$358,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,698. Also, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total value of C$35,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$222,634.72. Insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $412,114 over the last three months.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

