FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Issued By National Bank Financial

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a report released on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $7.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.51. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$583.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$572.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$110.25.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$102.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$72.32 and a 1-year high of C$120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total transaction of C$358,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,698. Also, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total value of C$35,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$222,634.72. Insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $412,114 over the last three months.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for MEDNAX Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for MEDNAX Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for UDR, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for UDR, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica inc. Issued By William Blair
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica inc. Issued By William Blair
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Cogeco Communications Inc Issued By National Bank Financial
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Cogeco Communications Inc Issued By National Bank Financial
Cormark Weighs in on Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Cormark Weighs in on Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc Reduced by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report