Cormark Weighs in on Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. Cormark also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.37 billion.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.