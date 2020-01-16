FY2020 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Reduced by Analyst

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

NYSE SJR opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 648,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 46,014 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.3% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 491,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 68,848 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0757 dividend. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 82.41%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

