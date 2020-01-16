Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lululemon Athletica inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LULU. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.03.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $243.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $247.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

