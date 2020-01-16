Zumiez Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.41. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $871.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Zumiez by 46.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $155,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,305.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $139,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,473 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

