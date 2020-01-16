Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

NYSE:ETH opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $468.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.07 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 304.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 514,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95,984 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 89,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

