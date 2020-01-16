Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Boot Barn Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOOT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Boot Barn stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,058,180.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $105,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 110.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $165,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

